Pornchai Moontri: Bangkok to Bangor, Survivor of the Night

This is the long-awaited story of Pornchai Moontri and Fr. Gordon MacRae, two lives denied justice and deprived of hope that converged upon the Great Tapestry of God.
Editor’s note: The photo of Pornchai Moontri at the top of this post was a middle school yearbook photo taken at age 12 just after his arrival in America and just prior to the onset of events described in this post. His brother Priwan wrote the word “Brother” with the two hearts under the photo in the yearbook.
In nine years of writing for These Stone Walls, this is the most important post I have ever composed. If you have never before shared my posts on social media or emailed them to friends, I urge you to share this one. It is not about me – at least, not directly. It is about something that has haunted my every day for the last twelve years. It’s about someone who committed a ‘real and tragic criminal act, but was himself the victim of a horrible crime. It is something so ironic it defies belief.
There is no short version of this account, so please come back here to finish it if it’s too much for one sitting. I recently hinted that this story was coming. After twelve years in the making it came to its apex this month on the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary. Here’s what I wrote in a recent post about “Mary, Undoer of Knots”:
“I want to put some unexpected context on the significance of that day – September 10, 1985 – as I eulogized my beloved Uncle near Harvard. Unbeknownst to me, on that same day and moment on the far side of the world, Pornchai Moontri turned 12 years old in Bangkok, Thailand where he was reunited with his mother after her ten-year absence from his life. On that day, he began a journey to a promised new life in America.”
Six-and-a-half years later, on Saturday evening, March 21, 1992, in a state of intoxication, 18-year-old Pornchai Moontri walked into a Bangor, Maine supermarket and tried to walk out with a six-pack of beer. He was chased into the parking lot. In his drunken state Pornchai had trouble piecing together what came next. He heard much of it for the first time sitting in court.
As he fled across the Shop’n Save parking lot that night, 27 year-old Michael Scott McDowell injected himself into the scene. He saw store employees chasing a young Asian man and assumed it was for shoplifting. The much larger McDowell tackled Pornchai and wrestled him to the ground. Pinned down and helpless, Pornchai described this moment in “Pornchai’s Story” as “something that lived in me got out.”
Pornchai remembers getting up and running, running, running. Later that night he wandered the streets alone, exhausted and confused. He lived on those streets, a homeless teenager in a small port city of 31,000 in a foreign country. He slept under a bridge. As he fled, hunted, through the streets of Bangor that night, a car pulled up. A man he neither knew nor remembers told him to get in.
There, in that vehicle, he sat in silence until the police came for him. To this day, he knows nothing of the identity of the man who sheltered him. Pornchai was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a knife he carried for protection while living on the streets. The next morning, the police told him that the charge is upgraded to murder. Michael Scott McDowell had died.
On Thursday, September 30, 1992, journalist Steve Kloehn penned a report for the Bangor Daily News entitled, “McDowell murder closed with a verdict, not a reason.” Its opening paragraph set the stage for the mystery contained therein:
“Thomas Goodwin, representing the state of Maine, was trying to explain to a jury the inexplicable: how Pornchai Moontri walked into the Shop’n Save a teen-ager and came out a murderer.”
Until now, I have not been able to write the whole truth of my last twelve years behind these stone walls. I have alluded to some of it in cryptic prose, but not everyone caught it. But many understood that there is an important story coming, a true story of unimaginable pain, power, and consequence. This is the most important post I have ever written.
If you have been reading these pages with any regularity at all, then you have come to know Pornchai “Maximilian” Moontri. This is his story, and it may bring tears. It should. But the sun also rises, and with the long awaited dawn comes – if not rejoicing – then at least a modicum of peace.
SOLITARY CONFINEMENT
Pornchai and I first met at the New Hampshire State Prison in 2006. He had been transferred from a “Supermax” prison in the State of Maine where he served the previous fourteen years – half of them in the utter cruelty of solitary confinement. He had a short fuse. He lived with a despair and a rage that walls could not contain.
The system deemed Pornchai to be dangerous, unfit for the presence of other human beings. A day in his life in Maine’s “supermax” prison was chronicled by the social justice site, “Solitary Watch” in an article entitled, “Welcome to Supermax.” After fourteen years in and out of that horror – including nearly four years in one long grueling stretch – Pornchai was transferred to another state.
The transfer from a prison in Maine to one in New Hampshire was administrative and not at Pornchai’s request. His arrival in 2006 took him to a very familiar place: an initial stay in solitary confinement. After a few months he was sent to a close custody unit, and finally to a unit in the general prison population where he and I met and became friends in early 2007.
I remember the first time we met I was walking through the prison “chow hall” carrying my tray of food. As I made my way among the crowded tables looking for a seat, I heard my name “Hey G, sit here with us.” I spotted my young Indonesian friend, Jeclan Wawarunto sitting next to the meanest looking young Asian man I had ever encountered. I could instantly see why the other two seats at their table were still empty.
“Come sit with us,” said the ever-smiling Jeclan. This is my new friend, Ponch. He just got here.” As I sat down, I looked into the dark eyes of the young man across from me and saw anger, but it was anger masking something else, a hurt and pain I had never imagined possible. “Ponch wants to ask you a question,” said Jeclan. His friend looked so agitated that I looked quickly away. “I just want to know if you can help me transfer to a prison in Bangkok, Thailand,” said Pornchai with hostility.
I had, ironically, just finished reading a book – 4,000 Days – about the horror of life in a Bangkok prison. I told the young man that I would not help him do something that would only destroy him. “Who is this jerk?” he asked Jeclan. Weeks later, I was surprised to see that same young Asian man dragging a trash bag with his belongings into the housing unit where I lived. I approached him and said, “I’m glad you’re here.” He glared at me as though I were crazy.
We slowly became friends. I cannot really explain this long, slow, gradual building of trust with someone for whom trust is a deadly affair. I today know the courage it took for Pornchai to trust me. One day, his assigned cell mate came to me and said that he did not know what to do. He said that Pornchai had not spoken, eaten or even gotten out of bed for days.
I went to see Pornchai. He was known for having a short fuse, but I told him I would not leave until he got out of that bunk and spoke with me. I told him that I know what is under how he feels right now. I asked him to let me try to help him.
Some time later, his cell mate moved. Prison officials were cautious in imposing a new cell mate on Pornchai, so they told him to find someone he wanted to live with. He asked me and I said yes. It was early 2007. Over time, as trust developed, the story of Pornchai’s life was drawn out of him – de profundis – from out of the depths. It is a remarkable account that is now fully corroborated, and it is shocking.
FROM THAILAND TO TERROR
Pornchai was born on September 10, 1973 near the village of Bua Nong Lamphu in the Northeast of Thailand beyond the city of Khon Kaen. His father was a Thai marshal arts fighter who earned a hard-won living traveling from town to town for bouts. He was sometimes away for long periods. When Pornchai was two years old, and his brother, Priwan, was four, their mother, Wannee, left telling them that she was going to the city. She did not return. The two boys were abandoned and stranded.
Their father came home weeks later to find Pornchai and Priwan foraging for food in the streets. Pornchai was hospitalized for severe malnutrition. When he left the hospital, his father was also gone, leaving them in the custody of another woman. She eventually put them out into the street where again they had to forage for food and shelter.
Learning of this, the extended family of Pornchai’s missing mother sent a 17-year-old uncle to search for the two boys and bring them to their small farm. Pornchai and Priwan grew up there raising rice, sugar cane, and water buffalo. They worked hard, but they were happy. Over time, Pornchai forgot his mother. He came to believe that his Aunt Mae Sin was his mother.
It was 1975 when Wannee left Pornchai and Priwan at ages two and four. She went to Bangkok to find work. While there she met Richard Bailey, an American military veteran and air traffic controller from Bangor, Maine who was a frequent visitor to Thailand. He brought Wannee to the United States.
Nine years passed. In 1985, when Pornchai was 11 years old, his mother, Wannee, suddenly reappeared in Thailand to claim her sons. Pornchai had no memory of her, and was traumatized to be taken away by a stranger. He never saw his home and family again. Wannee took Pornchai and Priwan to Bangkok for several months to await passports and travel documents. Pornchai turned 12 in Bangkok on September 10, 1985. Wannee told Pornchai and his brother that in America, they would never be hungry again.
In early December, 1985, they flew from Bangkok to Boston where Wannee’s husband, Richard Bailey, met them. On the long drive from Boston to Bangor, Pornchai and Priwan had their first meal in America at a McDonalds drive-thru. Both boys vomited the meal out the back seat windows of the car.
From the moment of their arrival in Bangor, the tone changed rapidly. Richard controlled their money, their speech, and their every move. The two boys and their mother were forbidden from speaking Thai in Bailey’s presence, and neither boy spoke or understood English.
Richard Bailey’s sister, who always treated Pornchai and Priwan with kindness, asked them what they wanted for Christmas. The boys did not know much about Christmas, but they understood that it involves presents. Pornchai’s adjustment had been traumatic. He asked for a watch and a teddy bear.
I caution you that from here on, this story may be difficult to read but please be brave for our friend who lived it. That night Pornchai was awakened from sleep and brought to a basement room by Richard Bailey. While there, Pornchai was forcibly raped by Bailey, an event that was to be repeated too many times to count. Pornchai was traumatized and terrified.
He did not understand what was being said, but its meaning was clear. If he resisted or told, the consequences to his mother would be severe. To demonstrate this, Bailey beat Wannee in the presence of both boys. When they tried to stop him, he beat them as well. They were treated as slaves.
Bailey then arranged separate bedrooms for the two brothers. Only much later did Pornchai learn that Bailey also raped his brother Priwan. In fear for each others’ safety, they both kept silent. They lived in a nightmare from which they saw no escape.
Witnesses who grew up in Bangor, and had read of Pornchai on These Stone Walls, have come forward with accounts of the 12year-old who showed up at their homes traumatized, beaten and bloody. One man reports that he confronted Richard Bailey who later beat Pornchai again while forbidding him to interact with neighbors. Others have similar accounts. A school nurse reported his injuries. Nothing happened.
The first police intervention came when Pornchai was 13. He had run away, following railroad tracks out of Bangor. After a day or two, Richard Bailey reported him missing. Sheriff’s deputies pursued Pornchai through the woods and caught him. They did not understand his protests as they handed him back over to Bailey, but they filed a report alluding to their suspicions. Nothing happened.
LOST IN AMERICA
By the time Pornchai was 14 in 1987, his brother, Priwan, traumatized and broken, fled Bangor. Pornchai was alone. He ran away again and again, and while evading police he lived for months on the streets of Bangor. For the second time in his life, he was forced to forage for food in the street. He also amassed a police record for stealing food, for truancy, and for being a chronic runaway.
At one point, Wannee asked Pornchai why he keeps running away. Pornchai broke down and told her in Thai what Richard Bailey had been doing to him. She warned Pornchai never to speak of this again. She said Bailey would beat her and then send her back to Thailand with no means to support them.
In the summer Pornchai lived in the woods, or under a downtown Bangor bridge (photo above) where his mother would sometimes bring him food. She held a job as a hotel maid arranged by Richard Bailey, but he tightly controlled her earnings. In the winter, Pornchai would sleep in vacant buildings or at times in the homes of friends whose parents’ welcome of him was at times generous but sometimes not. At 15, he was sentenced to reform school, the Maine Youth Center, and became a ward of the state.
While there, social worker Nancy Cochrane built some trust with Pornchai. When she learned of the severity of the physical and sexual violence he suffered, she filed a formal report with the Sheriff’s department. Deputies interviewed Richard Bailey, but no one else. Bailey convinced them that he heroically gave Pornchai a home in America and Pornchai made this whole story up. The deputies dropped the case without questioning Pornchai or his mother or brother or the social worker treating Pornchai.
The Maine Youth Center staff did not drop the matter so easily. They brought it to other authorities. During the investigation, Wannee visited Pornchai at the facility where he was held. She told him that the police questioned Bailey who then sent her to warn Pornchai to withdraw his claims. The implication – the truth of which Pornchai had already witnessed – was that Wannee would face Richard Bailey’s violence.
Fearing for his mother’s safety, Pornchai refused to cooperate further with the investigation. She was his only contact in both worlds, the nightmare he lived in America and the world he left behind in Thailand. He suffered in silence, consuming the injustices visited upon him like a toxin.
For many years, Pornchai believed that his mother chose to protect Bailey over him and Priwan. But at that moment Pornchai came to see that Wannee was as much a victim of Richard Bailey as he was. The evidence for that belief was still looming on the horizon.
State officials did not understand what was behind Pornchai’s silence. He was transferred to the Goodwill Hinckley School in Maine where he met Joe and Karen Corvino, foster parents who, for a brief period, became instrumental in his life. He later lost contact with them. Their tearful reunion with him came twenty years later when they discovered him though These Stone Walls, a story relived in “Loved, Lost, Found: A Gift for Mothers Day.”
Pornchai did well at the Hinckley School. He excelled in Math and Soccer, and the Corvinos recognized the special child who had come to them. They considered legal adoption of Pornchai, but were told this would be difficult given that his biological mother still lived in Maine.
One day, at a soccer match with a rival school, a group of players realized that they could not win with Pornchai on the Hinckley team, so they targeted him for harassment. They pushed him, struck him, checked him, and he endured it all. Finally they shouted slurs about his mother. In seconds, all three of the larger boys were on the ground.
Pornchai was expelled from the game. The next day, over the strenuous objections of Joe and Karen Corvino, he was also expelled from the school. Joe and Karen had no choice but to put the 16-year-old alone on a bus to Bangor. They were told that a social worker would be at the other end but there was no one. At 16, Pornchai was again living on the streets. Sleeping in alleys and doorways, he began to carry a knife for protection.
Pornchai went in search of his brother, Priwan, and found him living in an Asian community in Lowell, Massachusetts. But because Pornchai was still a minor, authorities required that he return to Maine. He petitioned to be emancipated from being a ward of the state. At 17, Pornchai’s legal emancipation was processed by a reluctant Maine Youth Center staff.
THE FATEFUL DAY AND THE LOSS OF ALL HOPE
At age 18, on March 21, 1992, Pornchai became intoxicated and the tragic offense that began this story took place. It was the last day Pornchai knew freedom, but in reality, his freedom had been taken from him six-and-a-half years earlier at age 12.
This is the context, the “why” that journalist Steve Kloehn asked in the Bangor Daily News at the end of Pornchai’s trial in 1992. Once charged, Pornchai was held without bail for months while awaiting trial in the Penobscot County Jail.
He was assigned a public defender. After a month, Wannee came to visit Pornchai once. Again sent by Richard Bailey, she pleaded with him to protect her by saying nothing of his past life with Richard Bailey. Convinced his mother was in danger, he again became silent, refusing to allow any defense that included an evaluation of his life. Under duress, he refused to participate in his own defense.
Pornchai’s brother, Priwan, told the public defender of the years of traumatic sexual and physical abuse, but Pornchai refused to discuss this and refused to allow the lawyer to raise it. He was never evaluated, and none of what happened to him became part of the court record. The judge mistook Pornchai’s silence for a defiant lack of remorse. Citing that he “had many opportunities in America but squandered them,” she sentenced 18 year-old Pornchai to 45 years in the Maine State Prison.
After the trial, Richard Bailey sold his Bangor home, took Wannee, and purchased land and a home on the U.S. Territory of Guam in the Western Pacific. At age 18, alone and in prison, Pornchai was thousands of miles from his only contact with the outside world.
Eight years passed before he saw his mother again. She traveled to Thailand, and then to Maine to visit Pornchai in prison. She told him she was returning to Guam to finalize her divorce from Richard Bailey and financial settlements in the Guam courts. The year was 2000, Pornchai’s eighth year in prison.
To this day, the financial agreements ordered in the divorce decree have not been met. A cousin of Wannee in Thailand today reports that, upon her return to Guam, Wannee called her in 2000. Richard could be heard shouting in the background. The cousin states that Wannee cried that she is being threatened, and if she is found dead, she wants her cousin to demand an investigation.
Weeks later, Pornchai learned in prison that his mother had been murdered on the Island of Guam. He could learn no details except that it was filed as a homicide. The autopsy report indicates that she had been beaten to death and her body left on a beach. A Guam police report shows that Richard Bailey reported her missing, then the next day reported finding her body himself. No one has been charged. It remains today a “cold case” unsolved homicide in Guam.
This was a breaking point for Pornchai. He gave up, and ended up spending the next nearly seven years in and out of solitary confinement in Maine’s supermax prison. After seven years in hell, Pornchai was transferred to the New Hampshire State prison where we met. You know most of what followed, but not all. [Editor: WGBH-PBS Frontline’s documentary “Locked Up in America – Solitary Nation” depicts the nightmare of Pornchai’s solitary confinement. The prisoners you see were in solitary with him in adjacent cells. It’s now behind a $1.99 paywall, well worth the time to get a sense of the intensity of that total hell:]
Once I learned the entire story, I could not let it go. I began several years ago to make discreet inquiries into Pornchai’s life in both Thailand and Maine. In 2007, shortly after we became friends and cell mates, a U.S. Immigration judge ordered that Pornchai is to be deported from the United States upon completion of his sentence. I assisted him in an appeal based on the severity of his life and his need for asylum, but to no avail.
I told Pornchai that we will need to build some connections in Thailand. He said that he did not even know where to begin. Pornchai felt overwhelmed, and took refuge in his imagined “Plan B” – his own final self-destruction. I challenged him to trust. A few years later, on Divine Mercy Sunday, 2010, Pornchai became a Catholic, and accepted my challenge to place his future in God’s hands with the guidance of his chosen Patron Saint, Maximilian Kolbe, whose name Pornchai chose as his own.
Then, Felix Carroll and Marian Press published Loved, Lost, Found with a beautiful chapter about Pornchai’s conversion. Felix graciously made the chapter available for posting. It made its way to Thailand where it moved many people in Bangkok to become involved in Pornchai’s story. A group called “Divine Mercy Thailand” organized to help bring him home. They have assured him of a home and support system when he returns.
A DAY IN COURT
After being received into the Church, I convinced Pornchai to seek some treatment in the prison system. He was diagnosed with acute anxiety and severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He is working with a counselor and is prescribed a medication for acute anxiety and another to inhibit nightmares.
The inquiries I had been making produced some amazing results. Clare and Malcolm Farr, a husband/wife team from an intellectual property law firm in Perth, Australia had been reading These Stone Walls. Entirely pro bono, they immersed themselves in Pornchai’s story with overtures to the government of Thailand and the State of Maine. Clare Farr, one of the attorneys, has been in daily contact with us over the last three years.
Their tireless efforts gained the notice of the Thai Consulate in New York from where officials have since visited Pornchai and involved themselves in his plight. This story also gained the attention of law enforcement in the State of Maine from where an investigation was launched. Detectives from the Bangor police traveled to Concord, NH to interview Pornchai and also met with his brother, Priwan. An Assistant District Attorney came on the second interview.
In 2017, Richard Alan Bailey was indicted on forty felony counts of gross sexual misconduct for his well documented victimization of Pornchai and his brother. He was arrested at his West Lake, Oregon home and released on $49,000 cash bond. On September 12, 2018, the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary, Richard Bailey entered a plea of no contest but was found guilty and stands convicted of the charges. At this writing, the 2000 Guam case remains an open unsolved homicide.
Bailey’s sentence may bring the biggest gasp of all, forty-four years in prison, but all suspended, and eighteen years of supervised probation. He will not serve a day in prison. This was a hard truth for me. I am serving 67 years in prison for crimes that never took place, with a fraction of the charges faced by Richard Bailey and with none of the evidence. It is clear. He is not ‘Father” Richard Bailey.
Covering this story for the Bangor Daily News, reporter Judy Harrison referred to Pornchai as “the now 45-year-old convicted killer.” Fully one third of her brief coverage of this story focused not on Richard Bailey’s crimes, but on Pornchai’s. Judy Harrison turned a deaf ear to the profoundly troubling serial victimization that his Victim Impact Statement describes.
The shallowness of reporters notwithstanding, Pornchai has also learned the ways of Divine Mercy. He learned them from me. In his submitted impact statement, he asked the court for justice but also for mercy for his tormentor, the very person who has haunted his nightmares for all these years. From Pornchai’s Victim Impact Statement presented in court:
“My brother has struggled with gambling and alcohol addictions and my mother is dead. Richard carried out more sexual assaults against me than there are current charges against him. His actions have robbed me of a normal life which I can never reclaim. Fortunately I have since had a lot of counseling and with the guidance of a wonderful Catholic priest I have found faith and a firm belief in God… I asked God to help me to forgive Richard and through my strong faith I have done this… I cannot forget what he has done but I do forgive him. The law must pass a just sentence, but I agree with the terms of this plea agreement.”
But there is something even more compelling in this story. Pornchai Moontri came to me, a Catholic priest whom he believes with all his heart to be innocent of the very things that stole his hope and his ability to trust. The irony sends me to my knees in thanksgiving for an opportunity. The most important mission of my life as a man and as a priest has been walking with Pornchai Moontri from dusk to dawn in his survival of the darkest night.
Editor’s Note: Please share this important post. This story continues over the next two weeks on These Stone Walls with guest posts from Attorneys Clare and Malcolm Farr, the Perth, Australia lawyers who pursued this case and were instrumental in restoring Pornchai’s life and hopes for a future. You may also see these related posts in a new light:
Comments
Maria Stella says
Dear Fr. G and Pornchai-Max,
I had to stop reading this post yesterday, because I couldn’t see through my tears….the continual sexual abuse that Pornchai-Max and his brother suffered is heart breaking and soul-wrenching. I finally finished reading the post today, still through tears, but at least I could see to read.
Pornchai-Max, you protected your Mom the best way you knew how, by refusing to speak in your own defense about the abuse your suffered, so that she would not suffer at the hands of your abuser. Your character shone through in wanting to save her – even if the courts and biased reporters could not, and still cannot, see it. Your ability to forgive the man who abused you so many times, is a great testimony to the depth of generosity of your spirit, and to God’s redeeming grace, should one be open to it.
Over the years, I already knew of your generosity through Fr. G’s posts, for example, of your friendship with Anthony Begin, who Fr G said was the only person he ever threw out of his cell. …you asked Fr. G to help Anthony, …and as Fr. G said in one of his other posts, (writing about Anthony’s terminal illness and conversion to Catholicism,) that “Anthony attributed his conversion to the example of Divine Mercy he has seen so brightly in Pornchai Maximilian Moontri.” I knew then of your good character and generosity, Pornchai-Max, but only through this post of Fr. G, have I seen the deep, deep well of your generosity . May God continue to bless you, Pornchai- Max, and may you continue to share with others His Love and immense generosity. You and Fr. G are permanent members (along with my family) in my daily prayers. Actually, you have become part of my extended family. As such, be assured, you will always be in my daily prayers.
[ By the way, Fr, G, I’m glad to read that you accompanied Pornchai-Max to anger management classes,… I take it you haven’t thrown anyone else out of your cell since then…????]
Fr. G, as I mentioned to you before, when I make the Stations of the Cross, for some reason, you are there, accompanying Jesus, suffering with Him, in His Via Dolorosa. We of-course, know the fruits of Our Lord’s crucifixion – Our Redemption. It is not lost on me, nor of any of TSW readers, the good fruits of your unjust imprisonment. Through your suffering, I get an understanding glimpse of how much Our Lord suffered for us. And my gratitude grows. You are indeed an Alter Christus. I thank God for you and your priesthood, even though it has caused you so much suffering. It is an authentic priesthood. You too, are in my daily prayers, and I pray that we TSW readers can be Simons of Cyrene and Veronicas for you.
God bless and keep you both, and may He continue to abundantly pour out His Grace upon you, and may His Mother continue to cover both of your with her loving mantle of protection.
Charlene says
Pornchai is an amazing young man. Trust is difficult for him because he trusted people close to him who failed him horribly, but the Lord allowed him to trust Father Gordon and he continues to do so. When Pornchai returns to Thailand Father Gordon will grieve, but on the other hand he will be ecstatic that Pornchai is finally free of those stone walls and back at home with people who love him.
Without seeing you we love you . . .
Without knowing you we follow . . .
Without seeing you we believe . . .
Turn to you with tears and fasting,
You are ready to forgive.
How he can forgive his stepfather is beyond me. I still have thoughts of what I would like to do to my molester, but fortunately for both of us he is dead.
I am honored to be Pornchai’s Godmother and I look forward to visiting with him in the most beautiful country in the world: Thailand! Some of us are putting our pennies in a jar with the intention of helping Pornchai get settled in Thailand and to prevent him from going home penniless. Come join us!
Enoch [Nick}]]] Alemany says
Father G. Thanks for Ponch’s history.. Both your stories are so sad.
Helen says
The heart does break, reading these words, Fr. Gordon. It’s so hard to realize that any sort of justice for Max was so absent. You know, I always hear the words: “Justice in America may not be perfect, but it works”! NO!! IT DOESN’T! It drives me crazy to hear them!
I have always been interested in, and have read, many biographies of the saints. However, THIS is one of the few times I’ve ever read one about one who is still alive.
What a heart-wrenching story, indeed. How, but by the grace of God, could anyone have survived so much heartache and hardships? It baffles the mind. And, it doesn’t make anyone feel that, if ever needed, they would receive justice, here.
I am glad that you’ve decided to write about Max, Fr. Gordon. It convicts the heart. I know for myself, it has me feeling so ashamed for thinking I’ve had a hard life. Max’s courage and long-suffering surely speaks to the heart. In comparison, my life has been a glory walk.
Max, God bless and thank you for your strength and courage in forgiving Richard. What a hero you’ve become since your early days in Bangkok, Thailand. I am glad you’re in America. We wouldn’t have read your blessed story, if you haven’t come.
I believe we will read stories about your strength, in years to come. Someone will surely write a book about you, as well as about Fr. Gordon. As I’ve mentioned, I love reading about the saints…but I’ll bet I’m not the only one.
Sometimes, when I think about the Lord, I am amazed that the Creator of all things good actually tapped me on the shoulder to introduce Himself to me, personally. Well, it’s almost as great an experience coming ‘to know’ both of you.
Thank you, Fr. Gordon, Max, for the wonderful witness you both provide. I can’t imagine how many or how profoundly you both touch the hearts of your readers.
God bless both of you…and continue to use you.
Your fan,
Helen
Jeannie says
“I have always been interested in, and have read, many biographies of the saints. However, THIS is one of the few times I’ve ever read one about one who is still alive.”
Exactly. Amen.
Mary Fran says
My jaw dropped when I read about Richard’s sentence!!!!! How can this be Justified considering the utter destruction Richard has wrought in the lives of at least 3 human beings? And that Max can forgive him for what he has done to him despite the fact that the damage can never be completely erased is astonishing!!!!!! Truly God’s mercy and grace are working overtime in that prison.
Michael says
Hello Pornchai! God bless you. What is your prisoner #?
Father Gordon says
Pornchai’s prison number is 77948. The rest of his address is the same as my own.
Ryan A. MacDonald says
As Father MacRae knows, I interviewed Pornchai Moontri for an article a few years back. I knew some of what is contained in this stunning post but not all. I agree with Father Stuart MacDonald that words just fail. I am horrified at the behavior of Judy Harrison at the Bangor Daily News. I hope she reads this. It does not take a rocket scientist to conclude that the wrong person is serving this sentence for the crime Pornchai committed. No sane person can read this post and not conclude that Pornchai’s offense would not have happened had he not been forced out of his home and out of his mind into the streets by this cruel and abusive man. And I am horrified yet again when I compare the sentence that Father MacRae is serving for events that I know never took place with the sentence imposed on Richard Bailey for his depravity. This post needs to be read again and again to fully comprehend the immensity of the Divine Mercy that brought Pornchai to forgive this man and accept the deal that the State offered him.
Helen says
Ryan, just to let you know, Judy should be seeing it. I just sent it to her. Thanks for your faithfulness to our two heroes. God bless you.
Gina Nakagawa says
Dear Father:
When I first started reading your posts, I made the comment that, unjust and evil as your situation is, God wanted you to be in a place where you could do the greatest good for His lost and hurting lambs and His abandoned sheep. God bless you, Father. You are an exemplar of the Shepherd that Jesus asked Peter to be. In this time of evil and corruption troubling Christ’s very Bride, you are a source of hope and encouragement to all of us.
Both you and Pornchai “Maximilian” Moontri are in my prayers
Jeannie says
Gina, thank you for saying this. I have said from the beginning that Father Gordon has allowed us to see some very important things. For one thing, during the times of St. John the Baptist and St. Paul there was no means to know of prison life for the unjustly accused. In more modern times we did not have documentation of the imprisonment of St. Maximillian in nazi camps.
On the clerical side, we had no reporting on the decades of isolation imposed on St. Padre Pio, by those in our Holy Mother Church who, like so many throughout history who have succumbed to the temptations of jealousy, envy and arrogance , have thrown the innocent under the bus for their own gain.
I also happen to believe that the martyrdom of the past century, and that already being perpetrated in this century, could well be imposed upon us and we could find ourselves either called to the ultimate sacrifice or be incarcerated.
Father Gordon’s story has been brought to us by truly pious clerics, who have stayed faithful in an age of huge corruption and who approached a terrified, nearly broken man and asked him to do what in this age is nearly a forgotten notion: to say yes to God and let Him pave the way and to write with a humble and charitable voice. And to forgive and be a willing manifestation of Jesus’ will in our times.
Father Gordon’s acceptance of this (a mission that even Father Z believes is a divinely decreed mission, hence his request a couple of years ago to vote this blog the #1 Catholic blog ( and then last year this site was mysteriously withdrawn from contention – this is how I understood it, may I be corrected if I’m wrong) ) is, I believe, a guide for many of us who will be brought to such a pass. And the successes that his path has reaped are an immense grace to us, especially as our world has ill prepared us for patience and hope and endurance in the face of encouraged despair and escape from even moderate suffering.
We are seeing the divine touching down at a very modest spot on the earth. The stables of Jesus’ birth were of the most rustic and unpretentious. Those who were called to see him were as diverse as the followers of today. Wise men of means, accorded respect. Lowly shepherds. An innkeeper and his wife, busy with their day to day and offering hospitality, no matter how modest the accommodations.
If you see who has been roused to renew their faith and their humanity by Father Gordon’s trials it is no less diverse and as with all things that Jesus has His hands in, it stretches around the globe.
We are living in arguably the most evil time of all (in a separate piece I am tying together how the acceptance of The Pill was THE ultimate choice that unleashed Lucifer’s diabolical plan to disconnect man from his humanity and his divine soul tied to eternity).
The number of world leaders who recognize the killing of unborn children as the greatest heresy and offense to God can be counted on one hand. From this, as VEnerable Pope Paul VI so rightly prophesied, life can not be retained as one of infinite worth, unique dignity and worthy of sacrifice of ourselves for another.
Father Gordon, Pornchoi and the former cop who has been brought to God, are truly as notable in history as any of the greatest accounts of all the lives that had earth shaking impact upon the world.
In this time, evil has executed the intersection of the unfaithful in the church and the anti-Church in the secular world.
Yet, contrary to accounts of the end times, there is far from an absolute dearth of believers left in the world.
In the mad real world right now a man and his family have allowed themselves to be thrown into a snake pit. The real world has launched threats and cast completely uncorroborated accusations and they have taken away his voice and condemned him outright.
The parallels are staggering.
Then THIS story comes right at this same time, this apex of frustration and indignation in the real world heightened by this account of a similar miscarriage of justice, a malicious omission and suppression of exonerating facts, occurring in what for us has so far not been a real world for the average Christian. Pornchai and Father Gordon can truly offer up their crosses in solidarity with the family of Justice Kavanaugh, a man being accused and maligned by the very people who were happy to oversee his appointment twelve years ago to the justice system and who had no axe to grind with all of his decisions during these past 12 years.
Father Gordon was similarly supported in his pursuit of his vocation and yet many who he most trusted would turn on him and appease (or profit from) the secular, atheist world.
My rosary is daily for Father Gordon and Pornchai and Father Corapi and for all priests and faithful robbed of their voice and the dignity that is God given to every human being.
Claire Dion says
After reading this post about Pornchai I wanted to tell you about the Pornchai I have been blessed to know. I will refer to him as Max as that is what I call him when I am with him. Because I live in Maine close to the New Hampshire State prison, I am able to visit Max each month. Every visit leaves me with a smile on my heart and another lesson learned in the chapter of my faith journey . The Max I visit is gentle, soft spoken and filled with the love of Jesus and His Blessed Mother. He freely talks about them and how they have touched his life. He also has a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Max is also very humble and has told me many times that he does not feel worthy of all the love, support and prayers he receives from all of you but he is grateful.
I brought two of my close friends with me on a recent visit to see Max. Later after a Wednesday evening Mass, one of them talk non stop with our friends about her visit and how Max radiated joy. She also asked me if she could visit Max again. Any concerns about a prison visit were quickly gone after seeing this smiling man coming towards us and having a wonderful conversation that flowed freely. When Fr. Gordon told Max about how much my friends enjoy their visit with him, this is the response I got back from Fr. Gordon : “Max said he loved the visit with you and your friends. I asked him if they were nervous. He said his superpower is innate charm and making people feel nice. How do I ever live with this? “. I mentioned that he was humble but not so humble about his innate charm. LOL
Many of our conversations are stories of how Fr. Gordon has touched his life and guided him to where he is today. He was telling my friends how Fr Gordon encouraged him to go to anger management classes. He said he would not go alone so Fr. Gordon said he would go with him Then Max chuckled and said that he came to all the session with me “twice”.
I love you Fr. Gordon and Max.
Helen says
Claire, you are a blessed woman! What a wonderful gift you’ve received from Heaven. Being able to meet, in person, with one of two (I firmly believe) God’s saints. Thank you for sharing your story. For those of us who probably won’t be gifted with meeting either of these wonderful people, I can only say it was, for me, a gift to ‘meet’ you online.
Thank you for your love of neighbor and for telling us your story about meeting Max. I hold this story as a treasure, imagining what it must be like to share the same space with him.
God bless you and once again, thank you.
Helen
Claire Dion says
Helen, I am truly blessed to know Max. The added gift I get is a “3 second hug” from him when I get there and when I leave.
Maria Stella says
Claire, I hope you will share some more of your monthly visits with Pornchai-Max. And maybe, sometimes you can give him a “3 second hug” on my behalf.
God bless
Maria Stella says
Sorry Clare, I realize I was presumptuous in my request. I should have said please ask Pornchai-Max if you can give him a 3-second hug on my behalf – that’s if, ofcourse, you can spare one of your hugs. 🙂
God bless
Fr Stuart MacDonald says
Living proof that Divine Providence is always at work. Thank you both for sharing this story. Words fail.
M says
Thank you for sharing Pornchai’s journey with us. The remarkable spirit of his beautiful soul is so clearly shown by his forgiveness of Richard Bailey. The grace of the Divine Mercy is breathtaking.
I am so relieved to hear that a Divine Mercy chapter in Thailand will be giving Pornchai the support and friendship he so richly deserves.
God Bless you always Father G -you are such an inspiring priest whose courage and fidelity help me persevere in my own faith journey.
Joan Ripley says
Amen!